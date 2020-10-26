It was the latest VAR controversy in the league, coming two days after Real Madrid was awarded a decisive penalty kick in its 3-1 win at Camp Nou Stadium on Saturday.
Levante scored first with a penalty converted by Roger Martí in the 48th minute, and Celta equalized through Sergio Carreira in the 52nd.
The draw left Celta just outside the relegation zone. Levante was second-to-last in the 20-team standings.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.