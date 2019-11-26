Leverkusen has six points, one less than second-place Atlético Madrid ahead of its game at already qualified Juventus later Tuesday. Leverkusen hosts Juventus and Atlético welcomes Lokomotiv in the final round of games on Dec. 11.

Leverkusen was gifted an 11th-minute lead in Moscow after Portuguese forward Éder tried to clear the ball after a corner only to hit teammate Zhemaletdinov, who had no time to react to stop the ball rebounding into his own net.

It meant three of Leverkusen’s four goals scored so far in the competition were own goals.

Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky made a reflex save to deny Anton Miranchuk an equalizer in the 26th after a mistake from Wendell presented the home side with its biggest chance.

Kevin Volland missed another good opportunity for Leverkusen before the break, but Bender grabbed the visitors’ second goal 10 minutes into the second half when he scored with a volley inside the far corner after Charles Aranguiz lifted the ball over the defense.

