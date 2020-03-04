Charles Aránguiz scored the winner for Leverkusen in the 86th, the Chilean using smart movement at a corner to make up for his diminutive stature and head in the winning goal. Moussa Diaby made it 3-1 in stoppage time as Union pushed high up the field and was hit on a Leverkusen counter.
Much of the first half was played in near-silence after a Leverkusen fan was taken ill. Leverkusen said the fan was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition.
Eintracht Frankfurt hosts Werder Bremen later Wednesday as they bid to take the last spot in the semifinals. The winner will join Leverkusen, Bayern Munich and fourth-tier Saarbrücken.
