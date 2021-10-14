But it was a similar story last year. Leverkusen was unbeaten and at the top of the Bundesliga after 12 matches before Bayern’s visit on Dec. 20. The home team got off to a great start with Patrik Schick scoring early. Then Robert Lewandowski equalized before the break and capitalized on a mistake from Jonathan Tah to score a dramatic winner in the third minute of injury time for Bayern’s 2-1 victory.