Leverkusen had been unbeaten before it lost the league lead with a 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in their last game before the seasonal break. Bayern can now move five points clear of Leverkusen with a win over lowly Mainz on Sunday, while Leipzig can also take advantage of Leverkusen’s loss against Stuttgart later Saturday.
Goals from Amin Younes in the 22nd and an own-goal from Edmond Tapsoba in the 54th were enough for Frankfurt, which profited from Leverkusen’s lack of left backs. Both Wendell and Daley Sinkgraven were out with the coronavirus.
On-loan Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi scored one goal after setting up another for Sheraldo Becker as high-flying Union Berlin moved fourth with a 2-0 win at Werder Bremen.
Union, which was only promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time last year, is targeting survival in its second season – especially with no fans allowed at games due to the coronavirus – but now its fans watching from afar are dreaming of European qualification.
Also Saturday, Borussia Mönchengladbach beat Arminia Bielefeld 1-0 and Cologne lost 1-0 at home to Augsburg. Freiburg won 3-1 at Hoffenheim.
Schalke was visiting Hertha Berlin later, hoping to end its club-record run of 29 games without a win in the Bundesliga. The league record is 31.
