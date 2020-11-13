Leverkusen said it is in close contact with doctors treating Palacios in Argentina and that the club wants him to return to Germany for further rehabilitation.
Palacios joined Leverkusen in January from Argentine club River Plate. He has played six games for the German team this season and made his fifth appearance for Argentina on Thursday.
Palacios joins a growing injury list at Leverkusen, which is already without Brazilian forward Paulinho and Colombian right back Santiago Arias. Czech forward Patrik Schick hasn’t played since Oct. 3 because of a muscle injury but could return soon.
Leverkusen is in fourth place in the Bundesliga and next plays promoted Arminia Bielefeld on Nov. 21.
