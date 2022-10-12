Lewandowski keeps Barcelona barely alive in Champions League

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BARCELONA, Spain — Robert Lewandowski scored in stoppage time to keep Barcelona alive — for the moment — in the Champions League on Wednesday. Lewandowski’s last-gasp header helped the Catalan club salvage a 3-3 draw with Inter Milan after the visitors had taken a 3-2 lead with a goal from Robin Gosens in the 89th.

A loss would have meant elimination for Barcelona for a second consecutive season in the group stage.

But Xavi Hernández’s team remains in a difficult situation. Third-place Barcelona has four points, three behind Inter in the fight for second in Group C. Bayern Munich, which beat Viktoria Plzen 4-2 for its fourth victory in a row, has advanced with 12 points.

“It’s disappointing,” Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets said. “It is a difficult group but we had to do better after all the signings we made. It’s not settled yet, but now it’s very complicated as we don’t depend on ourselves anymore.”

The result leaves Inter in full control of its fate ahead of matches against last-place Plzen in Italy and then at Bayern Munich. Barcelona hosts Bayern before visiting Plzen.

“This Champions League has been cruel for us,” Xavi said. “Now it’s very difficult to advance. It’s a shame.”

It would be the first time since 1999 that the Catalan club fails to advance to the knockout stage in consecutive years, coinciding with the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain two seasons ago.

Failure this season would be extra disappointing for the club after Barcelona went on a spending spree to boost its squad with players such as Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Last year, Barcelona endured its worst Champions League campaign in about two decades, finishing behind Bayern Munich and Benfica in its group while going through a dire financial situation in the aftermath of Messi’s departure.

Barcelona took the lead from close range after a cross by Sergi Roberto in the 40th, but Inter rallied with goals from Nicolo Barella in the 50th and Lautaro Martínez in the 63rd.

Inter’s first goal came after Gerard Piqué let a ball go over his head as he apparently didn’t realize Barella was behind him. The veteran defender was booed by some fans at the packed Camp Nou.

The hosts equalized with Lewandowski in the 82nd, but Inter moved ahead again through Gosens.

Goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen saved Barcelona again with a great foot save in a one-on-one situation with Kristjan Asllani in the final minutes.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi was sent off near the end with a second yellow card after complaining to officials.

The setback comes before Barcelona visits Real Madrid in the first “clásico” of the season in the Spanish league on Sunday. The two rivals are tied on points at the top, with Barcelona ahead on goal difference.

