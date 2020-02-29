New-look D.C. United, now without Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta on the attack, got the first goal of the season in the 60th minute. Russell Canouse converted a header from the 6-yard line at the back post on a lovely corner from Julian Gressel.
Just six minutes later, Kei Kamara leveled the game on a header after a long service from Jack Price to the 6 in the middle of the field.
Both teams had good chances throughout the contest. Bill Hamid, who set several club records for D.C. last season, including 14 clean sheets, had five saves. Colorado’s Clint Irwin, stepping in for retired star Tim Howard, made three saves.
Irwin is in his second stint with the Rapids after three seasons in Toronto.
