Lewis helps Rapids beat Sounders to keep home streak alive

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Jonathan Lewis scored a goal five minutes into the second half and the Colorado Rapids upped their home unbeaten streak to 24 with a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.
It was the 50th MLS win for Rapids head coach Robin Fraser.
The Sounders (4-6-1) had won two straight coming in but have now lost five on the road this season.
The Rapids outshot the Sounders 10-5 with a 3-1 advantage in shots on goal.
William Yarbrough saved the only shot he faced for the Rapids. Stefan Frei saved two of the three shots he faced for the Sounders.
___
