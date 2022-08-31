Lewis Morgan scores in 43rd, Red Bulls beat Montreal 1-0

New York Red Bulls’ Lewis Morgan (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring against CF Montreal during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)Comment on this storyCommentGift ArticleShareMONTREAL — Lewis Morgan scored in the 43rd minute and the New York Red Bulls beat Montreal 1-0 on Wednesday night to end the Canadian team’s unbeaten streak at a club record-tying eight games.Cristian Casseres played it ahead to Morgan and the midfielder chipped it over goalkeeper James Pantemis.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightNew York improved to 13-8-8. Montreal dropped to 15-9-4.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...