Last month, about 50 Marseille supporters ran onto the field and clashed with Angers counterparts in their tribune at the final whistle.
Just days earlier, fans ripped up seats and threw them at each other at halftime during the Lens-Lille northern derby. The match was interrupted for 30 minutes but continued.
In August, there was serious disorder at the Nice-Marseille game, which was suspended and will be replayed on Oct. 27.
The problematic issue of fan disorder in France again resurfaced last Thursday, when the Europa League game between Marseille and Galatasaray was interrupted for about 10 minutes after rival fans threw flares and firecrackers at each other at Stade Velodrome.
