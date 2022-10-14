Lille extends 4-year unbeaten run against Strasbourg by 3-0

STRASBOURG, France — Strasbourg’s optimism after its first win in the French league was trampled on by bogey team Lille on Friday.
Strasbourg’s winless streak against Lille was extended to 10 matches since 2018.
Lille earned consecutive league wins for the first time since March.
Brazilian defender Ismaily drew a penalty just before halftime and Jonathan David converted to score in a fourth successive league game.
David scored the second from close range off a Tim Weah cross, and Weah also assisted on the third by Remy Cabella.
Lille improved to sixth on the table, while Strasbourg dropped one place to 15th.
___
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports