There were more flared tempers after that with referee Bastien Dechepy booking Lille’s Tiago Djaló and Metz’ Ibrahim Amadou before the end of the game.
The result against a team that had been level with bottom side Bordeaux dents defending champion Lille’s hopes of European qualification and will do little to boost confidence before it visits Chelsea for the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie on Tuesday.
Coach Jocelyn Gourvennec reinstated goalkeeper Leo Jardim after dropping Ivo Grbic and was at least rewarded with his team not conceding any goals.
