Lille is two points behind defending champion PSG and leads Lyon, Monaco and fifth-place Montpellier on goal difference.

Earlier, Lyon made it nine games unbeaten when it beat Reims 3-0 at home.

Forward Karl Toko Ekambi put the home side ahead in the 21st minute when he volleyed in Memphis Depay’s brilliant cross from the left. Reims midfielder Moreto Cassama was sent off 10 minutes later for fouling Depay as he was running through on goal.

Lyon had a second goal ruled out shortly after when striker Tino Kadewere was given offside.

Kadewere and Toko Ekambi also hit the post in a one-sided first half, and the second goal came soon after the break when Toko Ekambi set up midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The day got even better for Lyon when Moussa Dembélé netted his first of the season, latching onto Toko Ekambi’s pass and expertly dinking the ball over the goalkeeper in the 81st.

Monaco also won 3-0, beating Nimes with goals from Sofiane Diop, Gelson Martins and Kevin Volland.

In Sunday’s other matches, it was: Metz 0, Brest 2; Lens 1, Angers 3; Lorient 0, Montpellier 1, and Nice 1, Dijon 3.

PSG’s 2-2 draw at home to Bordeaux on Saturday opened the door for Lille, and made it five goals conceded in two games for the defending champion’s shaky defense.

