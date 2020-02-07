Butelle saved another effort from Osimhen a few minutes later. But he was well beaten in the 75th when Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches dribbled past a couple of defenders after cutting in from the left, and drilled a low shot inside the near post.

Osimhen went clean through in the 78th but Butelle stopped his low shot going through his legs. Moments later, Osimhen left the field on a stretcher with an apparent leg injury.

Rennes leads Lille on goal difference but can restore its three-point lead with a home win against Brest on Saturday.

Runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain hosts Lyon on Sunday.

