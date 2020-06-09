“My relationship with Pep goes back many years,” Lillo said, “and I am thrilled to be joining him as part of this exciting team.
Lillo will be the replacement for Mikel Arteta, who left his role as Guardiola’s No. 2 to take over at Arsenal in December.
City’s director of football, Txiki Begiristain, said the 54-year-old Lillo would be an “invaluable asset” to Guardiola because of his “vast experience working across three continents.”
___
