April 18, 2007 — Messi emulates fellow Argentine great Diego Maradona with an epic goal, ghosting through half of Getafe’s side while his teammates could only gape in awe. Taking the ball from Barcelona’s own half, Messi pokes the ball behind the first would-be tackle to make him miss. He then nutmegs a second challenger before taking off and sliding past two more defenders and the goalkeeper. He finishes his move by lifting a shot from an angle over the desperate slide of the last man.