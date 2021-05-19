Even third place may be up for grabs should Chelsea — which is a point ahead — stumble at Aston Villa, whose victory at Tottenham earlier Wednesday had guaranteed Liverpool a place in the Europa League at the very least.
Liverpool was indebted to Roberto Firmino’s strike late in the first half, back-up central defender Nat Phillips’ first senior goal early in the second, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s first goal of the season to put a place among Europe’s elite back on the table.
Winning a fourth successive league match for the first time this season means the Reds go into the final day as the Premier League’s most in-form team, with 23 points from the last 27 available.
