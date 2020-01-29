Now it seems a matter of when — not if — Liverpool ends its 30-year English title drought given the team’s commanding lead with 14 games remaining.

West Ham, meanwhile, is only above the relegation zone due to having a better goal difference than Bournemouth.

Liverpool’s breakthrough in east London came when Salah netted a penalty in the 35th minute after Issa Diop fouled Divock Origi. Salah’s pinpoint pass with the outside of his boot then set up Oxlade-Chamberlain to slot in the second in the 52nd.

Oxlade-Chamberlain volleyed against his own post and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson kept out Declan Rice’s header but West Ham couldn’t find a way back into the game.

Liverpool has now beaten all 19 teams in the league at least once this season.

