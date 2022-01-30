Diaz is a skilful, exciting winger who has played for Porto since July 2019. He was tied with Argentina’s Lionel Messi as the leading scorer at the Copa America last season. Colombia plays Argentina in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.
Liverpool is next in action in the FA Cup on Sunday against Cardiff. The team is second in the Premier League, nine points behind Manchester City with a game in hand on the champions.
