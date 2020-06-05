The Merseyside derby at Everton could still be played away from Goodison Park on June 21. The venue is still to be confirmed.
Liverpool, which leads second-placed Manchester City by 25 points and is two wins from ending its 30-year title drought, could clinch the trophy in its first game back against Everton if City loses to Arsenal on June 17.
Before the 1915 GMT kickoff in Manchester, a game between Aston Villa against Sheffield United will mark the return of the league from its 100-day shutdown in a 1700 GMT kickoff.
Fans will not be allowed at games for the remainder of the season, which is now due to end on the final weekend of July.
