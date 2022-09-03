Liverpool held again, Chelsea rallies for win in EPL

LONDON — It might be time for Liverpool to start worrying about its slow start to the English Premier League.
Chelsea has VAR to thank for not being in a similar position as West Ham had an injury-time equalizer ruled out for a foul at Stamford Bridge, allowing the Blues to hold on for a 2-1 come-from-behind win.
Chelsea already has two losses and a draw in the opening six games, while Liverpool has three draws and one loss, having needed a goal in the eighth minute of injury time to beat Newcastle in midweek.
“It’s not the start we wanted,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said. “It’s not a dream, it’s exactly 50% of the points available. But that’s the points we got, and let’s go from here. If we go through these really hard moments together we have a good chance to create better moments in the future.”
Tottenham’s start to the league has been more impressive, and Antonio Conte’s team remained unbeaten after beating Fulham 2-1 at home in another London derby, with Harry Kane scoring his fifth goal of the season.
In the highest-scoring game of the day, Ivan Toney had a hat trick for Brentford in a 5-2 win over Leeds, whose American manager Jesse Marsch was sent off in the second half for protesting a refereeing decision.
Bournemouth came from 2-0 down in the second half to earn a 3-2 away win at Nottingham Forest in a game between promoted sides, while Wolverhampton earned its first victory of the season by beating Southampton 1-0.
Newcastle missed a host of chances as it was held at home by Crystal Palace to 0-0.
Manchester City played at Aston Villa late, while leader Arsenal was traveling to Manchester United on Sunday.
