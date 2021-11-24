Thiago’s 52nd-minute opener was a thing of beauty, the Spain midfielder meeting a headed clearance with a first-time shot off his laces from 30 meters (yards) out that stayed low and flew into the corner.
Salah then scored a 10th goal in his last 10 Champions League games — and his 17th in all competitions this season — by dropping his shoulder as he drifted into the area from the right and shooting low inside the near post in the 70th.
Liverpool will look to complete a sweep of victories in the group stage, a feat never achieved by an English team, in its closing game against AC Milan.
On the same night, Porto hosts Atlético, which like Milan has four points. A win would guarantee Porto’s progression to the knockout stage.
