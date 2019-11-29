The Brazilian has started all five of Liverpool’s games in the Champions League this season and 12 of 13 in the Premier League.

Liverpool has 10 games to play before the end of the year — six in the Premier League, a Champions League match against Salzburg, two games at the Club World Cup and one in the League Cup.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD