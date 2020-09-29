In Tuesday’s statement, Liverpool did not say when the test was taken. The Premier League announced Monday that 10 people had contracted COVID-19 after 1,595 players and club staff members were tested in the seven days through Sunday.
Three of those cases came at West Ham, including manager David Moyes.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.