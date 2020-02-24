When Pablo Fornals gave West Ham a shock 2-1 lead in the 55th minute, Liverpool’s ambitions of becoming only the second team to go through a Premier League campaign unbeaten - after Arsenal in 2003-04 - was under serious threat.
But the Reds were stirred into action and after Salah’s 68th-minute shot squirmed through the arms and legs of West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski and over the line in front of The Kop, Mane completed the comeback in the 81st.
A 26th win in 27 league matches restored Liverpool’s 22-point lead over Manchester City and left Jurgen Klopp’s team needing only four more victories to clinch a first English championship title in 30 years.
