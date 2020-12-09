Already qualified as Group D winner, Liverpool rested a number of key players — though Salah played the whole game — and Midtjylland took advantage by taking the game to the English champions in the second half.
After Evander struck the crossbar with a fierce shot, Alexander Scholz earned Midtjylland its second point of the first group-stage campaign by converting a penalty following a foul on Anders Dreyer by Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.
Both teams had goals disallowed in final minutes, Midtjylland for offside and Liverpool for a handball against Sadio Mane.
Midtjylland finished in last place, five points behind Ajax, which lost 1-0 to Atalanta on Wednesday as the Italian side joined Liverpool in the last 16.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.