The Spain midfielder won seven consecutive Bundesliga titles with Bayern and the Champions League last month. His contract with the Munich club was due to expire at the end of the 2020-21 season.
The 29-year-old Thiago Alcantara is Liverpool’s second signing of the transfer window. The club also brought in defender Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos last month.
Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said last week that Thiago Alcantara was a “really good player” when commenting on Liverpool’s reported interest in signing him.
