Jordan Henderson will be the first Liverpool player to lift a league championship trophy in 30 years, and for the first time since the Premier League era began in 1992.
The specially erected podium will be surrounded by fan banners in the Kop at the July 22 match. Players have been involved in the planning of the ceremony, with club great Kenny Dalglish -- the last manager to lead Liverpool to a league title -- among the trophy presentation party
The match against Chelsea will be shown on free-to-air TV in Britain, and Liverpool and the Premier League are urging fans to stay at home to watch it rather than congregate at Anfield.
