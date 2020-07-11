Liverpool couldn’t respond and dropped points at Anfield for the first time, ending its bid to become the first Premier League team to win all of its home games in a single season.
Indeed, Burnley came closest to winning the game when Johann Berg Gudmundsson crashed a shot against the crossbar as Liverpool struggled to clear a corner.
Andrew Robertson put Liverpool in front with a powerful header in the 34th minute.
The game against a visiting team with little to play for seemed a good opportunity for Mohamed Salah to score more goals in his bid to capture the Golden Boot for a third straight season, after winning it in 2017-18 and sharing the scoring trophy last season with teammate Sadio Mane and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Salah was denied a number of times by goalkeeper Nick Pope, including from close range in the first half after wriggling free in the area and in second-half stoppage time with a right-footed shot from 10 meters.
Salah stayed three goals behind the league top scorer, Jamie Vardy of Leicester.
Liverpool needs to win its remaining three games — against Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle — to beat the record points haul by a team for a single season in the Premier League, held by Manchester City with its 100 from 2017-18.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.