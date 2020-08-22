“We’re really sad to see Freddie leave as we know how much he loves Arsenal,” technical director Edu said. “However, we know he has had various opportunities over the last 12 months and stuck to the job at Arsenal.
“Now he has the opportunity to consider other options, and it makes sense for his career at this time.”
Ljungberg has helped young players like Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson, Bukayo Saka and Joe Willock transition to Arsenal’s first team.
“I know I’ll be facing him on the touchline in the future,” Arteta said of Ljungberg.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.