Minnesota (8-5-6) has won back-to-back games an is unbeaten in its last six games.
Lod ran onto a pass from Emanuel Reynoso and side-footer a first-timer from the top of the area to open the scoring in the 44th minute. Andre Shinyashiki scored for the Rapids to make it 1-1 in the 69th. Shinyashiki has three goals this season, all coming in the last five games.
Colorado (5-6-4) has lost back-to-back games.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.