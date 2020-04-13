“When we started the campaign on March 19, no one could have imagined that we would crack the 120,000 mark so quickly,” Lokomotive president Thomas Löwe said. “In the name of the club, I wish to thank all the supporters who have made contributions from all across the world. It’s great to see how the blue and yellow family is sticking together in these difficult times.”
The Northeast German regional league has been suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic and Lokomotive started the action to help it survive amid the shutdown.
