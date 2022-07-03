Long, Red Bulls beat Sporting KC 1-0

Placeholder while article actions load

Long gave the Red Bulls (9-5-5) a 1-0 lead in the 53rd minute when he headed home a ball-in played by Lewis Morgan.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Aaron Long scored and the New York Red Bulls beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on Sunday despite playing the 20-plus minutes a man down.

New York played a man down after Sean Nealis was shown a red card in the 73rd minute for a hand ball that — after video review — was determined to have denied an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.