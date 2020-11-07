The final whistle blew seconds later at the Olympic Stadium and the 23-year-old Lookman was consoled by West Ham’s players and had a stunned look on his face.
West Ham’s goal was scored in stoppage time, too, with midfielder Tomas Soucek sidefooting a finish into the net from just inside the area after being teed up by Said Benrahma.
Fulham stayed a place and a point above the bottom three early in a campaign where it seems destined for a relegation fight. West Ham jumped to 11th.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.