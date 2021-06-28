That final produced what remains England’s only major international trophy and a reference point in the history of the nation, beyond sports. Germany had already won the World Cup by that point -- in 1954 — and has won another three titles since then pre- and post-unification. Add a trio of European Championship wins on top of that and you see that Germany has many glory-filled memories, while England clings to the nostalgia of 1966 and the subsequent heartache often inflicted by its foe.