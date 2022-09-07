Lorient beats Lyon 3-1 in rescheduled French league game

PARIS — Lyon missed a chance to move level on points with French league leader Paris Saint-Germain by losing 3-1 at Lorient on Wednesday.
Lyon remained fourth in the standings, three points behind PSG and Marseille. PSG leads on goal difference from its bitter southern rival.
Lorient, which delivered a stunning attacking display, moved up to fifth place with goals from Enzo Le Fée, Terem Moffi and Dango Ouattara. Alexandre Lacazette scored for Lyon.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports