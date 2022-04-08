Lorient hits 6 goals against Saint-Etienne in French league

PARIS — Lorient conceded two early goals before thrashing Saint-Etienne 6-2 in the French league to move four points clear of the relegation zone on Friday. Mali striker Ibrahima Kone and Nigeria forward Terem Moffi both scored twice for Lorient. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Saint-Etienne striker Denis Bouanga opened the scoring by heading home a cross in the fourth minute. Arnaud Nordin doubled the lead for the visitors in the 22nd with an angled strike into the bottom corner.

Moffi pulled one back by converting a penalty in the 42nd after Saint-Etienne wing back Timothee Kolodziejczak brought down Houboulang Mendes. Kone equalized on the stroke of halftime by converting a cross from Mendes.

Lorient took a 3-2 lead in the 61st when Enzo Le Fee collected a through ball from Armand Lauriente to beat goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni. Kone received a pass from Moffi to make it 4-2 in the 65th.

Kone has already scored five goals since joining from Norwegian club Sarpsborg during the winter transfer window.

Nothing went Saint-Etienne’s way in the second half as the visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 68th when Yvan Neyou received a second yellow card.

Lorient rounded off the scoring with a curling shot from Moffi in the 86th and a strike into the top corner from substitute Quentin Boisgard in the 90th.

Saint-Etienne remained in the relegation zone, one point from safety. Midfielder Mahdi Camara was dropped from the Saint-Etienne squad and suspended for five days for physically assaulting a teammate.

Saint-Etienne was last relegated in 2001 before returning to the top flight in 2004.

“We won’t make it if we are not together,” Bernardoni told Amazon Prime Video. “It’s up to us to do our utmost to save this club.”

