Lorient level on points with French league leader PSG

PARIS — Dango Ouattara scored again as Lorient extended its best start in the French league by beating promoted Auxerre 3-1 and moving level on points with leader Paris Saint-Germain on Friday.

After escaping relegation with one game to spare last season, Lorient has turned around its fortunes under new coach Regis Le Bris. The club’s attacking approach has been rewarded with six wins from its eight opening matches.