San Jose Earthquakes (2-1-2, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (1-3-2, 12th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Los Angeles FC 2-0, Los Angeles hosts San Jose.

The Galaxy compiled a 16-15-3 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 11-5-1 in home games. Los Angeles averaged 1.8 goals on 5.0 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Earthquakes finished 13-16-5 overall and 10-5-2 on the road during the 2019 season. San Jose scored 52 goals a season ago and registered 42 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Jonathan Dos Santos (injured), Chicharito (injured), Danilo Acosta (injured).

San Jose: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.