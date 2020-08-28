The Earthquakes finished 13-16-5 overall and 10-5-2 on the road during the 2019 season. San Jose scored 52 goals a season ago and registered 42 assists.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Jonathan Dos Santos (injured), Chicharito (injured), Danilo Acosta (injured).
San Jose: None listed.
