Los Angeles FC (13-2-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (8-7-3, seventh in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC takes on Houston on a defensive hot streak after giving up only nine goals over the last 10 games.

The Dynamo are 4-5-3 against Western Conference opponents. Houston ranks sixth in the Western Conference giving up 25 goals.

Los Angeles FC is 9-2-2 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles FC is first in the Western Conference with 50 goals. Carlos Vela paces the team with 19.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alberth Elis leads Houston with six assists. Mauro Manotas has two goals over the past 10 games for the Dynamo.

Vela has 19 goals and eight assists for Los Angeles FC. Diego Rossi has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Houston: 2-6-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.7 assists, 3.4 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Los Angeles FC: 6-1-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 1.6 assists, six shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: DaMarcus Beasley (injured), Memo Rodriguez (injured), Eric Bird (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Tyler Miller, Danilo Silva (injured), Peter-Lee Vassell, Javier Perez (injured), Walker Zimmerman, Alejandro Guido (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports and data from Sportradar .

