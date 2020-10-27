The Dynamo are 4-4-7 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 2-0-2 when it scores a pair of goals.
The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 3-3 draw.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Wright-Phillips has five goals and four assists for Los Angeles FC. Danny Musovski has four goals over the past 10 games for Los Angeles FC.
Darwin Quintero has six goals and three assists for Houston this year. Memo Rodriguez has three goals over the past 10 games for the Dynamo.
LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles FC: 5-4-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.4 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and six corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.
Houston: 1-5-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.4 assists, 5.1 shots on goal and 7.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Carlos Vela, Mark Anthony Kaye (injured), Andy Najar (injured).
Houston: Michael Salazar (injured).
