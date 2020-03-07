Philadelphia Union (0-1-0, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (1-0-0, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Inter Miami CF 1-0, Los Angeles FC hosts Philadelphia.

Los Angeles FC finished 21-4-9 overall and 13-1-3 at home during the 2019 season. Los Angeles FC scored 91 goals last season and registered 62 assists.

The Union compiled a 16-11-7 record overall a season ago while finishing 10-3-4 in home matches. Philadelphia scored 62 goals last season and registered 45 assists.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Bradley Wright-Phillips (injured), Adama Diomande (injured).

Philadelphia: Andrew Wooten (injured), Kai Wagner (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.