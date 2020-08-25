Los Angeles FC compiled a 21-4-9 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 13-1-3 in home games. Los Angeles FC scored 91 goals a season ago and registered 62 assists.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Kyle Beckerman, Christopher Garcia (injured), Marcelo Silva.
Los Angeles FC: Carlos Vela, Eduard Atuesta (injured).
