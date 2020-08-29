Los Angeles FC went 21-4-9 overall and 13-1-3 on the road a season ago. Los Angeles FC averaged 2.5 goals on 6.6 shots on goal per game a season ago.
The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Los Angeles FC won the last meeting 4-1.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Trey Muse (injured), Xavier Arreaga (injured), Jordy Delem (injured), Shandon Hopeau (injured), Danny Leyva (injured).
Los Angeles FC: Carlos Vela (injured), Eduard Atuesta (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
