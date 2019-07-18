Los Angeles FC (14-2-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (11-8-1, third in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Adama Diomande leads Los Angeles FC into a matchup with the LA Galaxy fresh off of a two-goal showing against Houston.

The Galaxy are 6-4-1 in Western Conference games. Zlatan Ibrahimovic ranks third in league action with 13 goals. The LA Galaxy have scored 27 goals.

Los Angeles FC is 10-2-2 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles FC is first in the Western Conference allowing only 17 goals.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ibrahimovic leads the LA Galaxy with three assists. Favio Alvarez has two goals over the last 10 games for the Galaxy.

Carlos Vela has 19 goals and eight assists for Los Angeles FC. Diego Rossi has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: LA Galaxy: 4-6-0, averaging one goal, 0.7 assists, 3.2 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Los Angeles FC: 7-1-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 1.8 assists, 6.3 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LA Galaxy: Diego Polenta, Romain Alessandrini (injured), Chris Pontius (injured), Sebastian Lletget (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Danilo Silva (injured), Javier Perez (injured), Alejandro Guido (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.