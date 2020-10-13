Los Angeles FC is 7-6-2 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles FC is 1-2-0 when it records just one goal.
The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. Los Angeles FC won the last meeting 6-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cavallini leads Vancouver with three goals. Fredy Montero has three goals over the last 10 games for the Whitecaps.
Bradley Wright-Phillips has five goals and three assists for Los Angeles FC this season. Diego Rossi has six goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles FC.
LAST 10 GAMES: Vancouver: 4-6-0, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.7 assists, 2.9 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.
Los Angeles FC: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 1.5 assists, five shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Bryan Meredith, Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Lucas Cavallini, Andy Rose, Maxime Crepeau (injured), Janio Bikel, Thomas Hasal (injured), Georges Mukumbilwa, Tosaint Ricketts.
Los Angeles FC: Carlos Vela (injured), Tristan Blackmon (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
