Los Angeles FC is 3-2-2 in conference matchups. Rossi leads the Western Conference with four goals. Los Angeles FC has 26 goals.
The teams play Sunday for the third time this season. Los Angeles won the last meeting 2-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Lletget has two goals and two assists so far for Los Angeles. Pavon has three goals in five games for the Galaxy.
Rossi has four goals for Los Angeles FC. Bradley Wright-Phillips has two goals in five games for Los Angeles FC.
SEASON SO FAR: Los Angeles: Averaging 1.6 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.9 goals per game.
Los Angeles FC: Averaging 3.2 goals, 0.9 assists, 8.2 shots on goal and 7.5 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 2.2 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Chicharito (injured), Danilo Acosta (injured).
Los Angeles FC: Danilo Silva (injured), Carlos Vela (injured), Eduard Atuesta (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
