Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7-15-10, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (16-13-3, third in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will attempt to keep a three-game win streak intact when it takes on Vancouver.

The Galaxy are 10-7-3 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is 1-5-0 when it scores a single goal.

The Whitecaps are 5-10-5 in conference matchups. Vancouver is the last-ranked team in the Western Conference with 122 shots on goal, averaging 3.8 per game.

The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. Los Angeles won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has 28 goals and six assists for Los Angeles. Uriel Antuna has three goals over the past 10 games for the Galaxy.

Fredy Montero has eight goals and two assists for Vancouver. Yordy Reyna has three goals over the last 10 games for the Whitecaps.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 1.7 assists, 6.6 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

Vancouver: 3-5-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.7 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and 3.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Perry Kitchen (injured), Romain Alessandrini (injured).

Vancouver: Michael Baldisimo (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

