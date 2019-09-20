The Impact are 4-10-2 in road games. Montreal is 2-6-0 when it scores a single goal.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ibrahimovic has 26 goals and four assists for Los Angeles. Sebastian Lletget has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games for the Galaxy.

Saphir Taider leads Montreal with nine goals. Lassi Lappalainen has four goals over the past 10 games for the Impact.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.6 assists, 6.3 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

Montreal: 2-7-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.6 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Perry Kitchen (injured), Romain Alessandrini (injured).

Montreal: Anthony Jackson-Hamel (injured), Ken Krolicki (injured), Daniel Kinumbe (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

